Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Latino Community
-
Charlie Alison, the executive editor at University Relations at the University of Arkansas, continues to explore the first 150 years of the University of…
-
The NWA Hispanic Leadership Council recently opened the latest academic round of the Latinx on the Rise Mentorship program. The group's vice-president,…
-
SONA Beyond is a new series of performances designed to expand and explore classical music. The first concert is Saturday at the Fayetteville Public…
-
Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, recipients are given legal work authorization; however, students pursuing a teaching…
-
On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In…
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Ozark Guidance a $4 million expansion grant to develop a Certified Community…
-
On Inauguration Day, the new administration called on officials to preserve the DACA program, ended the so-called "Muslim ban" on immigration, issued a…
-
Some two dozen George's poultry workers staged a walkout Tuesday morning in Springdale to protest a management decision to stop staggering shifts so that…
-
Arkansas United, a statewide immigrant advocacy group, has served 800 agriculture and poultry workers impacted by the pandemic through its Essential…
-
Kevin Flores made history this week in Springdale as the first person of color to get elected to the City Council. After immigrating from El Salvador in…