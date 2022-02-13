Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Hispanic Community
The Museum of Native American History is hosting Día de Los Muertos Festival on Saturday, October 30. The museum's director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale and…
Saturday the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas will mix food, music and more in a partially-virtual, partially-drive-through "Festival Anual De…
Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, recipients are given legal work authorization; however, students pursuing a teaching…
This week, a Democrat-led House panel launched a probe into coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the country. On Monday, the House Select…
Some two dozen George's poultry workers staged a walkout Tuesday morning in Springdale to protest a management decision to stop staggering shifts so that…
Arkansas United, a statewide immigrant advocacy group, has served 800 agriculture and poultry workers impacted by the pandemic through its Essential…
Kevin Flores made history this week in Springdale as the first person of color to get elected to the City Council. After immigrating from El Salvador in…
Several diverse candidates ran for office across the state. Some have won elections and will now serve on city councils, quorum courts or in the Arkansas…
About a week after announcing a statewide Voter Protection Hotline for all voters, the Democratic Party of Arkansas launched a hotline for Spanish…
About two weeks ago, the Arkansas Department of Health requested help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as COVID-19 cases surged in both…