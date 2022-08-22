Seeing more waste, 'spread thin' forest staff encourages conservation guidelines

Visitation to the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest has been increasing. As people move to the region and gain interest in outdoor activities, more trash is left impacting the landscape and wildlife. U.S. Forest recreation technicians and volunteers spend hours a day cleaning areas, but people can practice the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace to minimize their mark on the forest.

People who are interested in volunteering at the forest can call 479-964-7200.