Ozarks At Large

Seeing more waste, 'spread thin' forest staff encourages conservation guidelines

Published August 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT
forests1-grove.png
1 of 3  — forests1-grove.png
Anna Pope
forests3-grove.png
2 of 3  — forests3-grove.png
Anna Pope
forests2-grove.png
3 of 3  — forests2-grove.png
Anna Pope

Visitation to the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest has been increasing. As people move to the region and gain interest in outdoor activities, more trash is left impacting the landscape and wildlife. U.S. Forest recreation technicians and volunteers spend hours a day cleaning areas, but people can practice the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace to minimize their mark on the forest.

People who are interested in volunteering at the forest can call 479-964-7200.

Ozarks At Large Arkansas State Parks Climate Resiliency Conservation
Anna Pope
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
