Ozarks At Large

Representation Matters for Joi McGowan

Published August 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
uds3-grove.png

Today is the season 3 premiere of Undisciplined, a podcast collaboration with KUAF, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas. Host Dr. Caree Banton and producer Matthew Moore are starting off this season with mental health and welcomed Joi McGowan to the conversation. Joi is the host of another KUAF podcast, Resilient Black Women, and she says that she was seen as a trusted counselor and listener at an early age.

Ozarks At Large Mental healthResilient Black WomenUndisciplinedOzarks at Large
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
See stories by Caree Banton
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore