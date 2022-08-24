Representation Matters for Joi McGowan

Today is the season 3 premiere of Undisciplined, a podcast collaboration with KUAF, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas. Host Dr. Caree Banton and producer Matthew Moore are starting off this season with mental health and welcomed Joi McGowan to the conversation. Joi is the host of another KUAF podcast, Resilient Black Women, and she says that she was seen as a trusted counselor and listener at an early age.