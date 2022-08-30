© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo

Published August 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill.
The Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was sponsored by the Arkansas Times and Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association.
Storm Nolan is the owner of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief Cultivation.
Little Rock physician, Dr. Brian Nichol, is an anesthesiologist who specializes in chronic pain management as well as cannabis medicine.
The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was an industry event for owners and operators of cannabis dispensaries, cultivation and processing facilities, security and legal firms, medical clinics and political interest groups. Saturday was open to the general public to attend expert panel discussions featuring cannabis-informed doctors, patient advocates, pharmacists, research & education specialists, as well as a culinary chef.

Jacqueline Froelich
