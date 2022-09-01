Less Roots, More Metal, Plenty of Music

The coming week offers a few opportunities to see live metal and hard rock shows, in addition to the familiar folk, country, blues and rock and roll.

Thr., Sep. 1

Fri. Sep., 2

Sat., Sep. 3

Sun., Sep. 4

Very Special Guests at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.

The Young Americans at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Dominic B. Roy at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

Mon., Sep. 5

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Sep. 6

Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., Sep. 7

Thr., Sep. 8

