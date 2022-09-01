Less Roots, More Metal, Plenty of Music
The coming week offers a few opportunities to see live metal and hard rock shows, in addition to the familiar folk, country, blues and rock and roll.
Thr., Sep. 1
- Mitch McKelvin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Skye Pollard and Family Holler at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Fri. Sep., 2
- Gone Country at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Arkansauce, Eureka Strings, Country Jesus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18.00, 9 p.m.
- Black Label Society at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35.00, 7 p.m
- Foggy Bobcat, Mildenhall, Josh Hoover at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds, Cole Birmingham Band, Moldilocks at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- No Mas, Vore, Pantheon, Angel Flesh, Lost Cause, Mausoleum at Arkansas Event Center (Fayetteville) - $8 adv., $10 day of, 7 p.m.
- Ozark Riviera at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at The HUB Bike Lounge (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Baang and Jasper Logan at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key and Al Halpin at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jake Keegan Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Patti Steel Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Young Americans at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 3
- The Juice at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Mausoleum, Lost Cause, Heldtight, The Salesman at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Ley Lines at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Tree House (Bentonville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- The Odds Duo at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Tom Petty Tribute at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Averill Cates at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- High Noon at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Tyler Farr, Midnight South at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.
- Muscadine Bloodline, Taylor Hunnicutt at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun., Sep. 4
- Very Special Guests at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- The Young Americans at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Sep. 5
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Sep. 6
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed., Sep. 7
- The Phase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Casey Twist, erin Rowe, Sam Duncan at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
Thr., Sep. 8
- Lucii at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- NWA Jazz Society Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Mike and the Moonpies at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Wade Bowen, Trett Charles, Roll Cage Mary at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.