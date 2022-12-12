Understanding the New Federal "Respect for Marriage Act"

The new bipartisan "Respect for Marriage Act," recently passed by Congress requires federal and state governments to recognize legal marriages regardless of a couple's sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. University of Arkansas Law Professor Danielle Weatherby, says, however, the new law will provide only limited protection if the current Conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court decides to reverse Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in all fifty states.