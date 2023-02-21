© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Cherokee Nation Officials Announce Plans for Drug Treatment Center

By Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
Unveiling1.jpg
Courtesy
/
The Cherokee Nation
Cherokee Nation leaders unveiled the tribal nation's first in-house drug treatment center at Three Rivers Health Center.

The Cherokee Nation unveiled its 17,000-square-foot drug treatment center in Tahlequah this past week. The center is made possible through the tribal nation's historic opioid settlement fund, and is one part of the Cherokee Nation's amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said nearly a third of the opioids distributed in Oklahoma in recent years were shipped to the Cherokee Nation.

Tags
Ozarks At Large IndigenousCherokee NationaddictionHealthopioidsOzarks at Large
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith