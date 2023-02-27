Arkansas Capital Scan Reflects Investment Disparities

Daymara Baker is one of many people and organizations who aim to build an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Although women own thousands of businesses in the state, no woman in Arkansas received venture capital funding in 2021, according to the University of Arkansas' 2021 Capital Scan. In the same year, only one person of color in the state received a venture capital investment, according to the scan. Also, the report highlighted demographic disparities and signals of economic revitalization in Pine Bluff, which is being recognized for its sales tax initiative and its Black-owned businesses.