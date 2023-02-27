© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Arkansas Capital Scan Reflects Investment Disparities

By Anna Pope
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST
IMG-1648.JPG
1 of 2  — IMG-1648.JPG
Daymara Baker is the owner of the Rokin Bakery in Fayetteville.
Anna Pope / KUAF
IMG-1651.JPG
2 of 2  — IMG-1651.JPG
Two Rockin Bakery cadets prepare loaves of bread filled with chocolate morsels.
Anna Pope / KUAF

Daymara Baker is one of many people and organizations who aim to build an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Although women own thousands of businesses in the state, no woman in Arkansas received venture capital funding in 2021, according to the University of Arkansas' 2021 Capital Scan. In the same year, only one person of color in the state received a venture capital investment, according to the scan. Also, the report highlighted demographic disparities and signals of economic revitalization in Pine Bluff, which is being recognized for its sales tax initiative and its Black-owned businesses.

Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
