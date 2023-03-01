© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Racing Against Time to Solve Murders of the Civil Rights Era

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST
jerrymitchell-grove.png
Courtesy
/

Jerry Mitchell is an investigative journalist who worked to reopen cold murder cases of civil rights activists. His book, "Race Against Time," chronicles the investigations and trials of the men who killed Medgar Evers, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala. and others. He will discuss the book March 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library as a part of the annual "Gathering of the Groups" event and Northwest Arkansas Community College's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Civil RightsHate crimesJournalismBooksNorthwest Arkansas Community CollegeOzarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams