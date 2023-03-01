Racing Against Time to Solve Murders of the Civil Rights Era

Jerry Mitchell is an investigative journalist who worked to reopen cold murder cases of civil rights activists. His book, "Race Against Time," chronicles the investigations and trials of the men who killed Medgar Evers, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala. and others. He will discuss the book March 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library as a part of the annual "Gathering of the Groups" event and Northwest Arkansas Community College's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.