For more than 25 years, Lum & Abner was one of the most popular radio comedies in the country. The show was the creation of two Mena-area natives and University of Arkansas alumni, Chet Lauck and Norris Goff. They became household names and even encouraged a small town in Arkansas to officially change its name. Ozarks at Large uses the Pryor Center Archives to remember Lum & Abner.