Study Shows Arkansas Hispanic, Marshallese Communities More Likely to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines at Houses of Worship
On today's show, Arkansas Hispanic and Marshallese Communities are more open to get a COVID-19 vaccine faith-based centers, according to a study from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. Randy Dixon's experience reporting on special projects ranging from tornado chasing and the Bosnian War. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers advance legislation to end Affirmative action in the state, residents voice concerns on stormwater on Fayetteville and more.