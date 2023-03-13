© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Study Shows Arkansas Hispanic, Marshallese Communities More Likely to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines at Houses of Worship

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew MooreAnna PopeRachell Sanchez-Smith
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, Arkansas Hispanic and Marshallese Communities are more open to get a COVID-19 vaccine faith-based centers, according to a study from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. Randy Dixon's experience reporting on special projects ranging from tornado chasing and the Bosnian War. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers advance legislation to end Affirmative action in the state, residents voice concerns on stormwater on Fayetteville and more.

