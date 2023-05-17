Candy Songs Releases First Album of Children's Music

Candy Lee has been a fixture on the local music scene for years now, but her latest musical venture aims her songwriting efforts at the region's youngest audiences. Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs, which includes local musicians Kelly Mullhollan, Garrett Jones, Michael Schembre and Joe Credit, recently paid us a visit to talk about the new album and to perform a few songs for us.

Candy Songs will have an album release celebration for Backyard Bugs Vol. 1 at 2 p.m. May 28 at Fayetteville Public Library.