© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks at Large

Candy Songs Releases First Album of Children's Music

By Timothy Dennis
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
candysongs.jpg
L to R: Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs is Michael Schembre, Joe Credit, Candy Lee, Kelly Mullhollan and Garrett Jones.

Candy Lee has been a fixture on the local music scene for years now, but her latest musical venture aims her songwriting efforts at the region's youngest audiences. Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs, which includes local musicians Kelly Mullhollan, Garrett Jones, Michael Schembre and Joe Credit, recently paid us a visit to talk about the new album and to perform a few songs for us.

Candy Songs will have an album release celebration for Backyard Bugs Vol. 1 at 2 p.m. May 28 at Fayetteville Public Library.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arts and Culturelocal musicFirmin-Garner Performance StudioOzarks at Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content
  • 329771909_728913465305686_286317543636730875_n.jpg
    Local Music
    Dylan Earl Set to Release Third Album
    Timothy Dennis
    Local post-countrypolitan artist Dylan Earl has new music to share. His third album, "I Saw the Arkansas," will be celebrated with release shows this Friday in Little Rock and Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. He recently stopped by to talk about the album and what he has planned for its release, and about a special beer brewed for the occasion.Dylan Earl's Fayetteville release show takes place Saturday night at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors and the pre-show market open at 7 p.m., with music in the front room of George's provided by Carl Carbonell and Yaint. In addition to Dylan Earl and the Reasons Why, the back stage at George's will feature sets from Jess Harp and Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires.
  • Canyons-Cover-art-square12-1024x1024.jpg
    Local Music
    National Park Radio Readies New Album Release
    Timothy Dennis
    "Canyons" is the latest full-length album from Harrison-based band National Park Radio. Though the full album won't be released until later this spring, the band is releasing one single a month until the full album's release in May. We recently caught up with Stefan and Kerri Szabo from National Park Radio to learn more about the new record.
  • JD_Clayton_LWFH_FNL-scaled.jpg
    Local Music
    Now in Nashville, Fort Smith Native Releases Debut Album
    Timothy Dennis
    JD Clayton will release Long Way From Home, his first full-length album, Jan. 27. We recently caught up with him and asked him about the record, songwriting, moving to Nashville and more.