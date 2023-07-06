© 2023 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Conservation team releases captively bred lizards into restored Ozark habitats

By Jack Travis
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
Courtesy of Levi Horrell
/
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
An Eastern Collared Lizard scurries across a stone in an Ozarkan glade.

The Eastern Collared Lizard Conservation Team, led by researcher Casey Brewster, is a unique partnership between multiple state agencies, including the Game and Fish Commission and the Little Rock Zoo. Over the past year, the team bred 43 of Arkansas' largest lizards, the Eastern Collared Lizard, and released them in secret locations in the Ozark Mountains earlier this summer. The team is now focusing on restoring more glades to house the threatened species.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a news intern for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
