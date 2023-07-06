Conservation team releases captively bred lizards into restored Ozark habitats

The Eastern Collared Lizard Conservation Team, led by researcher Casey Brewster, is a unique partnership between multiple state agencies, including the Game and Fish Commission and the Little Rock Zoo. Over the past year, the team bred 43 of Arkansas' largest lizards, the Eastern Collared Lizard, and released them in secret locations in the Ozark Mountains earlier this summer. The team is now focusing on restoring more glades to house the threatened species.