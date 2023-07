Today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes bike manufacturer YT Industries announcing it will open a second U.S. YT Mill location in Bentonville early next year. Bike manufacturer YT Industries will open its second U.S. YT Mill location in Bentonville early next year. Cycling in Northwest Arkansas contributed $159 million to Northwest Arkansas' economy in 2022, according to a study from the University of Arkansas.

