Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66

Judge plans to rule on Arkansas' library obscenity law this week

An Arkansas law that could bring criminal charges to librarians for providing materials that are "harmful to minors" is being questioned in a federal courthouse in Fayetteville. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Brooks said yesterday he will decide on a preliminary injunction request seeking to block Act 372 by the end of this week. Several Arkansas libraries, library associations, bookstore owners and booksellers have sued Crawford County officials and state prosecuting attorneys. Noah Watson defended Act 372 on behalf of the office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. You can find a more detailed analysis of the court hearing from KUAF's partner Talk Business & Politics .

Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery died today

Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has died. Lowery had two strokes since being elected in November. Yesterday it was announced he would resign from the position in the fall. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint a replacement.

NWA lane closures

There are going to be some overnight lane closures on part of I-49 beginning tonight. In a press release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said closures are expected between 11p.m. and 5a.m. each night through Tuesday between the Wedington Drive exit and the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit in Fayetteville.

Deadline for PACT Act is Aug. 10

A deadline is approaching for Arkansas veterans who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals while serving in the military. The PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, allocates $797 billion dollars for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service. Arlo Taylor, spokesperson for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, said more than 500 veterans attended a Summer VetFest event earlier this week to help better connect them to the benefits to which they are entitled.

"We really wanted to make it value added for anyone that came out," Taylor said. "Because there where lines, because there was a lot of people wanting to get there screenings as well as there benefits claims started. But we always try to make certain to offer an opportunities for our veterans to meet people that run our programs and services, as well as the provides that will be giving them their care."

Veterans have until Aug. 10 to file with the Veterans Benefits Administration in order have benefits backdated to last August, when the PACT Act was signed into law.

Onyx Coffee to open new location

Rogers-based Onyx Coffee Lab is opening another location in the region. The company announced yesterday it is setting up a shop in downtown Springdale, inside West Emma Avenue’s former First Security Bank complex. Andrea and Jon Allen, owners of Onyx, said this location will have a focus on chocolate, with new pastry, breakfast and even ice cream options. Construction is expected to begin Sept. 1.

Lana Del Rey at the AMP

Singer Lana Del Rey is coming to Rogers. The Walmart AMP announced this morning she will perform Aug. 8 and tickets go on sale Friday morning through the usual Walton Arts Center outlets.