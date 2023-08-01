Arkansas duck hunting enters 21st century

LEARNS recall possibly lacking signatures

Organizers of an effort to place a possible recall of the Arkansas LEARNS Act before voters estimate they are a few hundred signatures short of the required number. The deadline to turn in just more than 54-thousand valid signatures was yesterday. Steve Grappe, with Citizens for Public Education and Students, or CAPES, told reporters he thinks the group missed the threshold by fewer than 5-hundred signatures. An official count will be made by the Secretary of State’s office. Talk Business and Politics reports Grappe says CAPES will focus on passing a citizen-led constitutional amendment that would require private schools accepting public money to comply with the same rules that public schools do, such as providing transportation and accepting students with disabilities.

Hundreds of laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature are going into effect today.

Crystal Bridges receives grant for continuing free admission

The Walmart Foundation is making a seven-million dollar grant to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to support continued free admission. According to a press release, the money will also help support programming at The Momentary.

Fulbright College forms new dean search committee

The University of Arkansas’ search for a new dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is beginning. A search committee has been formed and will be chaired by Jason Battles, the Dean of Libraries. Interviews of finalists are expected to take place in February. Former dean Todd Shields left last year to accept the position of chancellor at Arkansas State University.

Arkansas duck stamps go digital

Duck hunting in Arkansas is taking a step into the 21st century. The annual duck stamp required for hunters is now a digital stamp. Legislation co-sponsored by Arkansas Senator John Boozman allows for the authorization of an electronic stamp for use throughout the entirety of waterfowl hunting seasons.

NWS issues heat warnings for Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma

The National Weather Service is issuing excessive heat warnings for Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin counties in western Arkansas and much of eastern Oklahoma until 9:00 tonight and then again from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. tomorrow. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 101 degrees Fahrenheit today and 103 degrees tomorrow. Heat index values could peak at 110 degrees. There is a heat advisory for northwest Arkansas today and tomorrow, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index readings around 104 degrees.

Greenwood restricts water use

The city of Greenwood is placing some restrictions on water use. City officials say “phase two” water restrictions will be enforced, meaning water usage for lawns and turf, filling swimming pools, use of city water for compacting dirt, earth moving operations and other construction is prohibited. A statement from the city says Mayor Doug Kinslow issued the restrictions after the city’s water supplier, James Fork Regional Water District, requested their users begin phase 2 restrictions.

Razorback Basketball to play Oklahoma in December

The Arkansas Razorback and Oklahoma Sooner basketball teams will meet again this December. The third annual…and final…Crimson and Cardinal Classic will be played at the BOK Center in Tulsa on December 9th. The teams have split the first two games in the series. Just because the Crimson and Cardinal Classic is ending doesn’t mean the two teams won’t play each other. Oklahoma will be playing as a member of the SEC beginning with the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Tontitown Grape Festival begins tonight