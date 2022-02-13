-
Walmart has released a newly designed annual global responsibility progress report which details an array of environmental goals including reducing 1…
This morning, the Walmart Foundation presented a $290,000 check to The Jones Center in Springdale. The grant will help the nonprofit continue providing…
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are giving $8 million to the Arkansas Children's Northwest construction project. It's one of the largest gifts ever…
The Walmart Foundation and Aspen Institute will combine on a multi-million dollar grant to find ways to help people in entry-level retail jobs move into…
Kathleen McLaughlin, head of the Walmart Foundation and senior vice president for Walmart Global Sustainability, recently spoke on the University of…