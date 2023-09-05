A committee of seven women in rural West Fork in southern Washington County drafted an ordinance to amend the town's property maintenance code to allow for increased cultivation of wildflower meadows, pollinator plant gardens and even small orchards on private yards and properties — possibly the first municipal ordinance of its kind approved in Arkansas.
Sarah Neidhardt’s childhood sounds like something from a Laura Ingalls Wilder book. Her parents moved to the Ozarks in the 1970s as part of the back-to-the-land movement. The bohemian counterculture meets pioneer homemaking story sounds romantic, but Sarah’s memoir Twenty Acres paints a sober and compassionate telling of her unconventional life.