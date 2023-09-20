© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF everyday! Give now and choose from two 10-watt Wonder thank you gifts!
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

A musical celebration of Black history

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
Black Legacy Project
/
kuaf

The Black Legacy Project has gathered 12 songs in a new record to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging while celebrating diverse artists across the country, including musicians from Northwest Arkansas.

This week, Music in Common will release the record “The Black Legacy Project, Volume 1”, 12 songs, originals and covers, focused on bridge-building, solidarity and the Black American experience.

The co-directors of The Black Legacy Project, Trey Carlisle and Todd Mack, sought out diverse communities of musicians and diverse songs to record. Sessions took place in the Mississippi Delta, western Massachusetts, Denver, Boise, Atlanta, Los Angeles and the Arkansas Ozarks. The sessions in NWA yielded a cover of Jimmy Driftwood’s “What is the Color of the Soul of a Man” and “Sundown Town”, a song co-written by Ry Cooder and his son Joachim.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at Largelocal musicdiversityInclusion
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content