A musical celebration of Black history

The Black Legacy Project has gathered 12 songs in a new record to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging while celebrating diverse artists across the country, including musicians from Northwest Arkansas.

This week, Music in Common will release the record “The Black Legacy Project, Volume 1”, 12 songs, originals and covers, focused on bridge-building, solidarity and the Black American experience.

The co-directors of The Black Legacy Project, Trey Carlisle and Todd Mack, sought out diverse communities of musicians and diverse songs to record. Sessions took place in the Mississippi Delta, western Massachusetts, Denver, Boise, Atlanta, Los Angeles and the Arkansas Ozarks. The sessions in NWA yielded a cover of Jimmy Driftwood’s “What is the Color of the Soul of a Man” and “Sundown Town”, a song co-written by Ry Cooder and his son Joachim.

