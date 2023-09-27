© 2023 KUAF
Gustav Carlson releases new graphic story collection "En Route"

By Timothy Dennis
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
Local graphic artist Gustav Carlson should be no stranger for many in our area. During and since the pandemic, he has hosted online portrait drives, some for charity, in which he sketched comic-styled portraits of participants, usually with a spooky or sci-fi theme. He has also created and published a handful of comic series over the past decade including "Backwood Folk", "Eve of the Ozarks" and "Tourist Unknown".

Gustav recently released a new collection of individual stories from "Tourist Unknown", titled “En Route.” It is a collection of 1- to 2-page stories focusing on the series’ protagonist, The Tourist. If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, The Tourist is trapped in a machine that sends her anywhere in time and space, but she has no control over where she is sent or how long she will be there. Gustav joined Ozarks at Large's Timothy Dennis recently, to give us a little more detail about “En Route.”

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
