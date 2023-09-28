The UofA sells former nuclear reactor site, cardiac sonography at Arkansas Tech- Ozark

UofA sells land housing former nuclear reactor

The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees has approved the sale of the property where a former nuclear reactor was housed. The Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor or SEFOR, as well as more than 600 acres of land, were sold for $1.15 million.

The land is in Strickler, about 20 miles south of Fayetteville. SEFOR was completed in 1969 for $28 million and funded by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and private energy companies to test-generate plutonium that could fuel nuclear power plants. It was shut down just three years later. The site was fully decommissioned and decontaminated starting in 2017, at a cost of nearly $30 million dollars funded by U.S. Department of Energy grants.

The property was offered for public sale by sealed bid, according to UofA spokesperson John Thomas. Proceeds from the sale will be placed in university reserves.

Six Bridges Book Festival continues

Central Arkansas’ annual book festival is in full swing. The 2023 Six Bridges Book Festival will run until Sunday. The event, sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, gathers together authors from across the world to event spaces in Little Rock. The festival offers more than 50 programs over the week. Festival coordinator Brad Mooy said he is excited about the events happening today.

Mooy said he’s also looking forward to authors speaking in Little Rock on Saturday.

As part of the festival, Little Rock Public Radio is hosting a talk with “Fresh Air” book critic Maureen Corrigan. That event will be on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock.

Arkansas Tech University- Ozark begins cardiac sonography program

The Arkansas Tech University - Ozark campus has begun classes for its cardiac sonography program in its new location in Fort Smith. The program was previously housed at Chaffee Crossing but now meets in the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education Research Institute Health and Wellness Center.

Our partners at Talk Business and Politics spoke with Kristan Wendling, the program’s chair, who said the new facility is a great upgrade for the students and the new location provides added security and better accommodations for both the students and volunteers who allow the students to practice their cardiac sonography skills. The program caps at 15 students at a time and takes three semesters to complete. In 2022, 12 students graduated from the program, with all 12 currently employed in cardiac sonography.

Ozark Regional Transit announces high ridership

Ozark Regional Transit announced its highest monthly ridership totals since 2016. ORT officials said August saw nearly 28,000 total ridership, with average daily passengers around 1,100. As Ozarks At Large's Daniel Caruth recently reported on our show, ORT had more routes in 2016 than they do today, which means they are moving more people with fewer routes.

Talk Business and Politics reported that Ozark Regional Transit will soon receive seven new Ram ProMaster vehicles that can be used for on-demand transit or paratransit services and will allow them to retire some older vehicles in their fleet.

Arkansas Razorbacks resting and on the road

The 14th-ranked Arkansas volleyball team is now 13-and-2 after a straight-set win over No. 24 Auburn last night in Barnhill Arena. The Razorbacks now have a week off before traveling to LSU next Wednesday night.

The 7th-ranked Razorback soccer team is in Missouri tonight. A win against the Tigers would extend their winning streak to five.

