Bike to School Week, Arkansas producers honored at Mid-America Emmys

Bike to School Week kicks off in Bentonville

The Bentonville Moves Coalition, along with Bentonville Schools, Bright Field Middle School and Willowbrook Elementary are partnering to host student bike rides to and from school in honor of Bike to School Week.

All week, these group rides or “bike trains” will provide a way for children to commute to school safely under parental supervision. Bentonville Moves Coalition Manager Jennifer Pearson said biking to school provides numerous benefits to both students and their parents.

“It’s an opportunity to meet other like-minded students and parents who are interested in utilizing alternative means of transportation to and from school,” Pearson said. “It’s a great way to start healthy habits at an early age. And for parents, it’s a great way to skip the car line.”

Pearson said the bike trains are just one component of the bike celebration. Students will also take part in programs and activities that highlight cycling education all week long. For more information, you can visit the Bentonville Moves Coalition website.

Proposed expansion to Bentonville's Greenhouse Road

Public discussion of a proposed expansion to Greenhouse Road in Bentonville is scheduled for this afternoon. The road connects Bentonville and Centerton. A multimillion-dollar plan would expand the current two lanes to five. Preliminary plans will be presented today from 4:00 to 7:00 today at the Bentonville Community Center.

Neal McCoy concert canceled

Little Wing Productions announced this morning that the Neal McCoy concert scheduled for The Auditorium in Eureka Springs has been canceled. According to a press release sent this morning, refunds for the Oct. 12 concert are being sent.

AARP ranks Arkansas' elder care low

A national report is giving Arkansas a low rating in terms of elder care. AARP ranks Arkansas 37th for elder care nationwide. The assessment examined several factors including affordability, access to care, and support for family caregivers.

State gas prices below national average

GasBuddy reports the average gallon of gas in Arkansas is nearly seven cents cheaper than a week ago. The website calculates the current price is $3.33. That’s roughly three cents below the average cost at the first of last month but still almost 15 cents more expensive than this time last year. The national average for a gallon of gas is 44 cents higher than in Arkansas.

Arkansas producers honored with Mid-America Emmy Awards.

Dirt, a production from Arkansas PBS was given the award for Best Audio. A documentary about the Arkansas Razorback women’s basketball team’s trip to the Final Four in 1998 earned an Emmy in the Sports-One Time Special category. The film was produced by Hogs+. Additional Mid-America Emmys were given to Arkansas PBS, KATV, KHTV, KARK and KLRT,

Blessings Collegiate Invitational golf tournament kicks off in Fayetteville

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational golf tournament begins today in Fayetteville. Much of the event will be seen nationally on the Golf Channel. The Arkansas Razorback women’s and men’s teams serve as hosts. The women open the tournament as the third-ranked team nationally, and the Razorback men are ranked 11th. The tournament at the Blessings Golf Club continues through Wednesday.