Arkansas state representatives vote to keep Speaker of the House

Arkansas state representatives vote to keep McCarthy

All four Arkansas members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to keep Congressman Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. McCarthy, however, didn’t get enough votes to keep the job. Arkansas’ Third District Congressman Steve Womack was the Representative who announced the result.

All five of Oklahoma’s members, all Republicans, also voted to keep McCarthy. Tom Cole, from Oklahoma’s Fourth District, spoke in favor of keeping the Speaker.

Think long and hard before you plunge us into chaos because that's where we're headed if we vacate the speakership," Congressman Cole said.

Former Arkansas governor and current candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, Asa Hutchinson, wrote on social media the vote to remove McCarthy as speaker was a gift to Democrats.

Arkansans embedded in list of richest Americans

There are several Arkansas connections to the latest Forbes list of richest Americans. The magazine released its annual compilation yesterday. Forbes places Jim Walton and family, Rob Walton and family and Alice Walton at 12th through 14th, respectively, on the list. Forbes writes that Crystal Bridges founder Alice Walton is the wealthiest woman in the country.

Jerry Jones, a native Arkansan and owner of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, is listed in the top 50 richest Americans. The youngest person in the 2023 rankings is 37-year-old Lukas Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton and son of the late John Walton. Jonelle Hunt is listed at number 249. Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $161 billion tops this year’s Forbes 400. To make the list this year, a person’s net worth had to be at least $2.9 billion.

Arkansas’ tax surplus slightly lower

Arkansas’ tax surplus is slightly lower than at this time last year, but still above forecast. The Arkansas Department of Finance Administration reported total Arkansas tax revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 was just more than $2 billion, down 1.1% compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2022 but nearly 7% above the forecast.

Hellstern Middle School teacher receives Milken Educator Award

An educator at Hellstern Middle School in Springdale is the recipient of the Milken Educator Award. Michael Tapee is a math and computer science teacher for sixth and seventh graders and is also the co-creator of the school’s robotics team. The award also includes a $25,000 cash prize. Tapee is the first educator to receive the Milken Award this school year, with more than 60 educators across the country joining him later this year.

Here's Johnny 10k at Coler Bike Preserve

Trail runners can join The Peel Compton Foundation at the Coler Bike Preserve for the Here’s Johhny 10k at 8 a.m. this Saturday. The race will take participants into the Coler woods through parts of the Here’s Johnny mountain bike trail. All runners will receive a finisher medal and a t-shirt, and all proceeds go back to the Peel Compton Foundation’s mission to “connect communities through nature.” You can register now for $40 at Race Wizard dot com.

Backcountry Cooking at The Yvonne Richardson Community Center

Outdoor Fayetteville is hosting a backcountry cooking clinic at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center tomorrow night beginning at 5 p.m. The event is open to all ages, and Outdoor Fayetteville provides the equipment and training, all you need to bring is your appetite. You can visit their website for registration and information on future events.

A new Olympic-style sports shooting facility in Clarksville

The University of the Ozarks, the state Game and Fish Commission and the city of Ozark are partners in a project to build a new Olympic-style sports shooting facility in Clarksville. A press release from U of O officials estimates the construction cost at about $13 million. The facility would be located on a 140-acre parcel owned by the University just south of Interstate 40 and have opportunities for public use. The University of the Ozarks has fielded collegiate shooting teams since 2010.

Razorback volleyball heads to LSU

The 13th-ranked Razorback volleyball teamwill have its first road SEC match of the season tonight. Arkansas is in Baton Rouge tonight for a match with LSU. The Razorbacks have won their first three conference contests, all played in Barnhill Arena.