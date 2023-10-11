© 2023 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

"Llego Hoy" breaks ground for Latine/x filmmakers in Arkansas

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT

"Llego Hoy" is believed to be the first feature-length film to be produced and directed by Latino creators in Arkansas. Llego Hoy, in English that is “He Arrived Today” will be screened tomorrow night in the Union Theater on the University of Arkansas Press. Sophia Odraz, cultural programs coordinator with the Multicultural Center at the University of Arkansas, said she’s excited the free screening is open to the entire community, including students.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
