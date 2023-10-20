© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Bringing Dracula to the stage as ballet

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
“Dracula. Here. Now” will be staged at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs on Oct. 27 and at The Medium in Springdale on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
NWA Ballet Theatre
/
nwaballettheatre.org/dracula
“Dracula. Here. Now” will be staged at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs on Oct. 27 and at The Medium in Springdale on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Jonathan Harker is new to real estate, and he’s been handed an important assignment: convince Count Dracula that there is a perfect place for him in London The new ballet presented by NWA Ballet Theater twice this month, “Dracula. Here. Now,” uses Harker to bring the audience into the world of Dracula says Stephen Wynne, the artistic director of NWA Ballet.

“Dracula. Here. Now” will be staged at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs on Oct. 27 and at The Medium in Springdale on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeNWA Ballet TheatrehalloweenArts and CultureeventsEureka SpringsSpringdale
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content