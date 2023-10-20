Bringing Dracula to the stage as ballet

Jonathan Harker is new to real estate, and he’s been handed an important assignment: convince Count Dracula that there is a perfect place for him in London The new ballet presented by NWA Ballet Theater twice this month, “Dracula. Here. Now,” uses Harker to bring the audience into the world of Dracula says Stephen Wynne, the artistic director of NWA Ballet.

“Dracula. Here. Now” will be staged at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs on Oct. 27 and at The Medium in Springdale on Halloween night, Oct. 31.