Randy Wilburn’s podcast “I Am Northwest Arkansas” centers on people and events of the region. Sometimes, though, his interviews take us beyond northwest Arkansas. The latest episode is a conversation with Dave LeVan, CEO of the Bentonville-based nonprofit Lifewater. Lifewater seeks solutions to global water crises. They discuss Dan’s journey from the for-profit world to his current role with Lifewater.

