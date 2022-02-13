-
A&A Orchard in Carroll County, which delivers seasonal apples, peaches and pears to two public school districts is part of a blossoming “Farm to School”…
-
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has launched a new multiplatform website connecting schools engaged in gardening and agriculture to local farmers…
-
The Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, a nationwide coaltion, is providing funds to help state departments of agriculture combat a mental health…
-
Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most…