Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Lorrie Morgan talks recent projects, performing with the Grand Ole' Opry

By Kyle Kellams
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST
Lorrie Morgan
/
lorrie.com

Lorrie Morgan works a lot. The 40-year member of the Grand Ole’ Opry is getting ready to release her next album next year. She's finishing her biography, she's producing albums for other artists and has launched a new podcast. Plus, she’s touring. She’ll bring her “Enchanted Christmas” show to the Walton Arts Center on Dec. 1. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached her as she traveled on the road to ask about her projects and if she ever finds time to rest.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
