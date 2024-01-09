Fayetteville offers eco-friendly solution for Christmas Tree disposal

As the holiday season winds down, many households are tasked with disposing of their live Christmas trees. The city of Fayetteville offers an eco-friendly solution to the disposal of these cherished holiday decorations. Fabbyan Whittle is a representative for the recycling and trash division.

"If you have a live Christmas tree, you know, for example, a live-cut tree, so no artificial trees on the curbside of the same day we get your recycling and trash picked up, and we will do that through the end of this month by the end of January," Whittle said. "Just make sure you allow ample space between the trash cart and the recycling bin so that they can be collected easily when we bring it back to our composting facility here and they have to be free of any tinsel strands decorations, no plastic bags, so just a plain stripped tree."

Whittle said it’s important to take the extra time to dispose of your tree and allow it to be composted.

"You know, we do appreciate people composting their trees, and, you know, we sell the compost mulch back to the community at a very low rate," she said. "So, all of those trees that come back to us, we can get back out into the gardens. We are grateful to the community for allowing us to provide that service."

Crews are picking up the trees until the end of January. For more information on composting through the city of Fayetteville, you can find the facility’s website or call them directly at 479- 575- 8398.