Every year, NPR asks artists from around the country to submit a video of them playing in front of a desk. One artist or band is chosen from thousands to perform their own Tiny Desk Concert and go on tour with NPR Music. The deadline for submissions is the end of the day on Wednesday. Last year, Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with local band ‘Common Roots’ about why they chose to submit an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest.

Listen • 5:57