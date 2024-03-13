© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

New music programs on KUAF 3, 'System of Era’ with DJ Katastrophe

By Sophia Nourani
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:06 PM CDT

Despite her busy schedule as an employed student at the University of Arkansas, DJ Katastrophe has managed to make quite the mark on the local DJ scene. She says people can expect a little bit of everything from her new show on KUAF 3, System of Era.

DJ Katastrophe will host System of Era Sunday from 7 to 8pm on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It’s one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month.  We’ll continue our conversations with the hosts of the new shows tomorrow on Ozarks at Large.  You can listen to KUAF 3 on your HD radio, through the free streams at our website or by asking your smart speaker to please play KUAF 3. The KUAF Radio Rumble kicking off the new shows is Friday night at Arsaga’s Mill District in Fayetteville from 6 to 9pm.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer and reporter.
