Defend the Flock Campaign on keeping chickens healthy from avian influenza
The USDA estimates more than 10 million households in the United States have backyard chickens. The American Pets Products Association reports backyard chicken ownership grew by more than 13% in 2020. Also on the rise? Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI. The Defend the Flock Campaign helps with tips on keeping birds healthy and from spreading the disease. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Dr. Katy Burden of the USDA Animal and Pet Health Inspections Service, who said avian flu is always on the agency’s radar, but especially lately.