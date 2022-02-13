Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Union of Concerned Scientists and The Guardian released a report earlier this month that says Tyson's "near monopoly" on the poultry industry in…
On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In…
This week, a Democrat-led House panel launched a probe into coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the country. On Monday, the House Select…
Some two dozen George's poultry workers staged a walkout Tuesday morning in Springdale to protest a management decision to stop staggering shifts so that…
Arkansas United, a statewide immigrant advocacy group, has served 800 agriculture and poultry workers impacted by the pandemic through its Essential…
Venceremos, a local social justice organization focused on the rights of poultry workers, will be delivering a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson Wednesday…
The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown…
Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as…
A multimillion dollar grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will enable the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and its…
Benton County extension agent Johnny Gunsaulis speaks with Brent Butler. Brent's family won the 2015 Farm Family of the Year award. He discusses how…