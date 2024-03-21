Friends of Palestine NWA holds protest and march in Fayetteville

On Saturday, March 9, the local organization Friends of Palestine Northwest Arkansas gathered along with members of the public to march against the U.S. government’s continued support for Israel’s siege on Gaza. Page Hoover is a Fayetteville resident and mother who attended the protest and said while the conflict is miles away, it feels very close to home.

“...I'm here because there's a genocide happening and our tax dollars are funding it. Children are starving," Hoover said. "I have a three year old daughter, and I'm tired of seeing these babies starve. I can’t imagine not having a place to go, food to eat, no control over your situation. And their land was taken from them. They were pushed out. And now when they're told to go to safe space, they are bombed again. They're hurt. People are being run over by tanks. And it's not okay. And our government has to change for them. Our government has to put a foot down because they are the reason it's continuing. Israel and the U.S. government are the reason this is continuing. While so many other governments are trying to fight against it. And there's a lot happening in our own country right now, of rights being taken away. And it's hard everywhere. But I can't imagine being in their spot.”

