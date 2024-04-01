© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

U of A students consider the intersection of land conservation and art

By Matthew Moore
Published April 1, 2024 at 1:31 PM CDT
Left: a student uses watercolors to sketch plants seen on a remnant prairie. Right: Willa Thomason shows students the art and science of dendrochronology.
Courtesy
/
Kes Efstathiou
Let’s imagine the year is 2350. There’s much that is likely different from our current time. What society values has almost certainly changed over the centuries. If you were to go back in time the same amount of time — 326 years to 1698 — it’s clear our societal values have changed. But today, in 2024, a group of art students at the University of Arkansas are being challenged to create a currency that shows what we currently value. And the place they’ve arrived to find that value is on a remnant prairie in south Fayetteville.

Jennifer Ogle, the Herbarium Collections Manager at the University of Arkansas, explains the unique elements of the 4.5 acres of remnant prairie in south Fayetteville.
Courtesy
/
Kes Efstathiou
Experts guide the group to help identify what we are seeing in this remnant prairie, like Jennifer Ogle, the Herbarium Collections Manager at the University of Arkansas, Caite Mae Ramos, an artist who uses the natural environment to explore their craft, Andrew Ruegsegger, an anthrophology student, and Willa Thomason, a dendrochronolgist and research assistant at the University of Arkansas.

Tags
Ozarks at Large land conservationUniversity of Arkansasuniversity of arkansas school of artUniversity of Arkansas Herbarium
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
