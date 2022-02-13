Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
university of arkansas school of art
-
Historic Cane Hill is hosting a statewide art competition for high school students. The winner earns $10,000 toward a year at the University of Arkansas…
-
Today Pete talks with Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture as well as the museum curator at Historic Cane Hill, about an upcoming art…
-
The University of Arkansas recently welcomed Gerry Snyder as the School of Art's first ever executive director. He will play an instrumental role in…
-
The 40 year legacy of a former photography professor and art department chair is celebrated in "Michael Peven: A Retrospective," now on display at the…
-
In early February, the University of Arkansas School of Art opened four new and refurbished studios to the public. The first 'open studios' initiative…
-
Trained in trompe l'oeil realism, Jody Thompson decided to go back to school after 20 years between degrees to hone his paintings into abstraction, a form…