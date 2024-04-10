© 2024 KUAF
The Ozark Jazz Philharmonic leaders talk group's premier performance

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 10, 2024 at 2:16 PM CDT

Jake Hertzog and Susumu Watanabe are collaborating with nearly two dozen other area musicians for the premier performance of the Ozark Jazz Philharmonic on Tuesday night. Not only is the ensemble new but so is the work the musicians will be performing, Hertzog’s “Anthropesia: A Concerto for Jazz Guitar and Jazz Philharmonic.” Both men came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio recently to talk about the music and the ensemble.

