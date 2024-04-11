Silkroad Ensemble's Train Station Trio visits Fayetteville

Jake Hertzog and Susumu Watanabe are collaborating with nearly two dozen other area musicians for the premier performance of the Ozark Jazz Philharmonic on Tuesday night. Not only is the ensemble new but so is the work the musicians will be performing, Hertzog’s “Anthropesia: A Concerto for Jazz Guitar and Jazz Philharmonic.” Both men came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio recently to talk about the music and the ensemble.

