Silkroad Ensemble's Train Station Trio visits Fayetteville
Silkroad Ensemble is a musical collective dedicated to bringing together musicians. The latest version of Silkroad’s “Train Station Trio” will perform in Fayetteville this week. The musicians will also participate in the “TEACH M.E.” Music Education Conference. Daniel Abrahams, assistant professor of music education, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the conference. They were joined on Zoom by Kaoru Wantabe, a flutist and percussionist, and Morgan Beckford, the director of Silkroad Connect.