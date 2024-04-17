From Scout to Mrs. Dubois: Mary Badham on acting 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

Keri Blakinger's path to journalism contains several twists. In her memoir, “Corrections in Ink," Blakinger writes about the day in Ithaca when she was arrested. Throughout the rest of the book, she gives details about her incarceration in jail, then prison, and her life before and after incarceration. Blakinger will talk about the memoir at the Fayetteville Public Library on April 22. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the book and event.

