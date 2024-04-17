© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

From Scout to Mrs. Dubois: Mary Badham on acting 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 17, 2024 at 2:40 PM CDT

The national touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird is at Walton Arts Center this week. The Tony-winner features an adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel by Aaron Sorkin. Included in the cast is Mary Badham, the actor who, at 10 years old, received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Scout. For this production, she is an entirely different kind of character, the aging, bitter racist Mrs. Dubois. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the role.

Ozarks at Large TheatreMoviesArts and Culture
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
