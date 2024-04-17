From Scout to Mrs. Dubois: Mary Badham on acting 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
The national touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird is at Walton Arts Center this week. The Tony-winner features an adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel by Aaron Sorkin. Included in the cast is Mary Badham, the actor who, at 10 years old, received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Scout. For this production, she is an entirely different kind of character, the aging, bitter racist Mrs. Dubois. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the role.