Environmental Educator Heather Ellzey shares Earth Day inspiration

By Jack Travis
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:01 PM CDT
April is Earth Month, and Monday is Earth Day. We heard from the team behind the city of Fayetteville’s Earth Day clean-up and native tree giveaway earlier this week. But if you’re still looking for a way to spend the holiday weekend, Environmental Educator Heather Ellzey might have some ideas for you. She visited the Bruce and Anne Applegate News Studio One to speak with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about her own journey to environmental activism- and share some ideas for sustainable, Earth-loving activities.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
