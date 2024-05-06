© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville public library creates fire recovery fund

By Sophia Nourani
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:39 PM CDT
The Arkansas State Library Board oversees the Fayetteville Public Library.
Jack Travis
/
kuaf
The Fayetteville Public Library

Last month, the Fayetteville public library had a small fire on their roof that caused damage to the structure of the building. It brought smoke to the administrative offices and parts of their expanded collection. Sophia Nourani speaks with Christina Karnatz, director of development and marketing at the library to discuss how the fire started and how the community can help support repair efforts.

For more on how you can support efforts to repair the Fayetteville Public Library, you can visit their website.

Fayetteville Public Library
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer and reporter.
