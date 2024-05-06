Fayetteville public library creates fire recovery fund

Last month, the Fayetteville public library had a small fire on their roof that caused damage to the structure of the building. It brought smoke to the administrative offices and parts of their expanded collection. Sophia Nourani speaks with Christina Karnatz, director of development and marketing at the library to discuss how the fire started and how the community can help support repair efforts.

For more on how you can support efforts to repair the Fayetteville Public Library, you can visit their website.

