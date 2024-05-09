Sound Perimeter: Motherly Love

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to music inspired by motherly love and celebrated mothers and maternal figures honoring their presence and holding space for them through music. Music by American composer and pianist Amy Beach (interpreted by Lili Tobias), as well as Mary Phillips and pianist J.J. Penna interpreting Charles Ives. Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss are also featured.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.