Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Motherly Love

By Lia Uribe
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM CDT

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to music inspired by motherly love and celebrated mothers and maternal figures honoring their presence and holding space for them through music. Music by American composer and pianist Amy Beach (interpreted by Lili Tobias), as well as Mary Phillips and pianist J.J. Penna interpreting Charles Ives. Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss are also featured.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterMothersfemale composer
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
