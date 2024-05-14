Arkansas Graveler to take cyclists across state during six-day riding tour

In just a little more than one month, the Arkansas Graveler will take dozens of cyclists on a six-day riding tour across the Ozarks to the Delta, from Fayetteville to Jonesboro. Participants will travel 40-70 miles daily and spend six evenings in six different communities while enjoying curated food and activities.

Scotti Moody is a former professional cyclist and the event director for the Graveler. She spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about the mobile festival.