Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Graveler to take cyclists across state during six-day riding tour

By Jack Travis
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
Arkansas Graveler
/
arkansasgraveler.com
Scotti Moody, event director for the Arkansas Graveler.

In just a little more than one month, the Arkansas Graveler will take dozens of cyclists on a six-day riding tour across the Ozarks to the Delta, from Fayetteville to Jonesboro. Participants will travel 40-70 miles daily and spend six evenings in six different communities while enjoying curated food and activities.

Scotti Moody is a former professional cyclist and the event director for the Graveler. She spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about the mobile festival.

Cycling Outdoor Recreation
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
