Researchers at the University of Missouri - Columbia have documented historical evidence of widespread and recurring wildfires in the Ozarks by examining pine stumps and snags, some over 500 years old. The findings have been assembled into a multimedia presentation titled, “Fire in the Ozarks: Burning by humans has shaped the landscape,” published by the Oak Woodlands & Forests Fire Consortium and hosted by ArcGIS StoryMaps.

