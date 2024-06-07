Onyx chocolate bars take top spot at national Good Food Awards

Onyx Coffee Lab is well-known for its specialty coffee - but now the Rogers-based company is moving into another specialty food market: chocolate. In April - Terroir by Onyx, the company's chocolate brand, was named a winner in the 2024 Good Food Awards for two of its chocolate bars - a 69% Madagascar Dark Chocolate and a Chai Milk Chocolate + Pink Peppercorn.

Preston Stewart is Onyx's director of chocolate, and he stopped by the Carver Center in May to talk with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth about the company's move into chocolate production, an upcoming chocolate-focused café in Downtown Springdale and his passion for the science of chocolate-making.

