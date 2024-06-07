© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Onyx chocolate bars take top spot at national Good Food Awards

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 7, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Terroir by Onyx

Onyx Coffee Lab is well-known for its specialty coffee - but now the Rogers-based company is moving into another specialty food market: chocolate. In April - Terroir by Onyx, the company's chocolate brand, was named a winner in the 2024 Good Food Awards for two of its chocolate bars - a 69% Madagascar Dark Chocolate and a Chai Milk Chocolate + Pink Peppercorn.
Preston Stewart is Onyx's director of chocolate, and he stopped by the Carver Center in May to talk with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth about the company's move into chocolate production, an upcoming chocolate-focused café in Downtown Springdale and his passion for the science of chocolate-making.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeOnyx Coffee LabChocolateFood
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Related Content