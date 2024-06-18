© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

World Refugee Day Spotlight: Mursal Shirzad

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
Canopy NWA

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. ForWorld Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Mursal Shirzad, from Afghanistan, tells her story of seeking a place to pursue her education after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021 and forced thousands of Afghans to evacuate.

Ozarks at Large RefugeesCanopy NWA
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
