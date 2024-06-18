World Refugee Day Spotlight: Mursal Shirzad

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. ForWorld Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Mursal Shirzad, from Afghanistan, tells her story of seeking a place to pursue her education after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021 and forced thousands of Afghans to evacuate.