World Refugee Day Spotlight: Saratiel Mugisha

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Today, we hear from Saratiel Mugisha, who left his home in Rwanda during the genocide of the 1990s. He arrived in Arkansas in 2021 after living in a refugee camp in Kenya for 22 years. Mugisha is now a case manager for Canopy NWA - helping others resettle and build a life in their new home.