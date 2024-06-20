© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

World Refugee Day Spotlight: Mahdi Faizy

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Mahdi Faizy studied at the University of Arkansas in 2018 and earned a Masters in Public Administration before returning to his home country of Afghanistan. Three years later, his world was upended when the Taliban took control of the country and he and his family were forced to flee.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeRefugeesCanopy NWA
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Related Content