World Refugee Day Spotlight: Mahdi Faizy

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Mahdi Faizy studied at the University of Arkansas in 2018 and earned a Masters in Public Administration before returning to his home country of Afghanistan. Three years later, his world was upended when the Taliban took control of the country and he and his family were forced to flee.