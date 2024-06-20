World Refugee Spotlight: Malath Alarnosi

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Malath Alarnosi worked for a U.S. and United Nations-backed NGO in her home of Iraq when she and her family became the targets of militant groups there. The threats meant she had to uproot her life and move halfway around the world. She says, after more than a decade of making her way through the refugee process, Arkansas is finally starting to feel like her home.