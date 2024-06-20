© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

World Refugee Spotlight: Malath Alarnosi

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:56 PM CDT

The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Malath Alarnosi worked for a U.S. and United Nations-backed NGO in her home of Iraq when she and her family became the targets of militant groups there. The threats meant she had to uproot her life and move halfway around the world. She says, after more than a decade of making her way through the refugee process, Arkansas is finally starting to feel like her home.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeRefugeesCanopy NWA
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Related Content